For the Public Ministry, the former senator “deployed a whole series of activities to corrupt the elections of March 11, 2018”

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation confirmed this Friday the entire ruling issued in a single instance against former congresswoman Aida Merlano Rebolledo, dismissed and disqualified for 10 years, and denied the claims of the appeal with which she intended to replace what was decided in 2020.

Through a press release, the Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that a Chamber of second instance and double compliance made up of the Disciplinary Investigation Delegates, the Second for Administrative Surveillance, for the Public Force and the Mixed Functions for the Public Prosecutor in Criminal Matters indicated that “there are no legal elements that support what was requested by the defense.”

This decision against the appeal for reversal against the single instance ruling was to fully maintain what was stated and confirm that “Merlano Rebolledo carried out a whole series of activities to corrupt the elections of March 11, 2018, paying citizens for the votes in favor of the political aspirations he had for the Senate of the Republic,” said the Attorney General’s Office. Zero zone

