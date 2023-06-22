Prosecutor confirmed suicide of Colonel Dávila

During the official presentation of the results of the autopsy carried out by the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences on the corpse of Colonel Óscar Dávila, involved in the “nanny” scandal, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that the officer did commit suicide.

Colonel Dávila was key in the babysitter scandal, since according to a reserved witness, the colonel reported that $3 billion missing from the residence of Laura Sarabia, Gustavo Petro’s former chief of staff, belonged to the president.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that the traces of gunpowder on the officer’s right hand and shirt cuff indicate that a suicide occurred.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Nation, Martha Janeth Mancera; in the company of the director of the CTI, Alberto Acevedo Quintero; and forensic and physical experts, presented the results of the autopsy report and other actions carried out to establish the cause and manner in which the death of Lieutenant Colonel Óscar Dávila Torres occurred on June 9, in the town of Teusaquillo , in Bogota.

During the presentation of the results, he explained that “the conclusion for the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is that Lieutenant Colonel Óscar Darío Dávila Torres, 42 years old, with 24 years of service in the National Police, where the last position in The one who was there was the coordinator of the Anticipatory Group of the Presidency, on June 9, 2023 at 6:18 p.m., he decided to take his own life with the weapon that belonged to his driver.

As he explained, the autopsy carried out by the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, the analysis of the trajectory of the shot carried out by forensic physicists from the CTI, and the traces of gunpowder found on the officer’s right hand and shirt cuff reveal realized that a suicide occurred.

“Therefore, for the Attorney General’s Office this case is resolved and the prosecutors in charge of this case, with autonomy and independence, will very surely close the case,” said Deputy Prosecutor Mancera.

It may interest you: Babysitter scandal: $3,000 million lost belonged to Petro?

investigative activities

The investigation was carried out by 25 experts who, from their knowledge and discipline, reconstructed the hours prior to the death and studied each of the elements that would be related to what happened.

The forensic doctor Jorge Eduardo Paredes Duque, explained that “the Minnesota protocol was carried out, which is an exhaustive search of the body for possible evidence related to a fight, a fight, strange conditions that a person could have had and that is reflected in an autopsy report, which is additionally accompanied by more than 90 detailed photographs showing the normal and abnormal findings of the body.

Likewise, he described the type of wound found on the officer’s body, which corresponded to a shot from a contact firearm.

“When the body and clothing are checked, we see a pattern of blood splatters (…) it gives us a very strong indication that this person had the weapon drawn and those splatters are derived from the fact that that same person had the weapon used; and obviously this is also observed in the cuff of the shirt in the hand, in the right zone, in the dorsal zone. In addition to this, this body did not have any sign of struggle, subjection or defenselessness,” the expert concluded.

Regarding the gunpowder residue found at the scene of the events, the director of the CTI, Alberto Acevedo, assured that “from the gunshot residue when the body was handled, preservation was made, especially of the hands, it was took the sample shot which is a kit. That sample tests positive for gunshot residue inside the lieutenant colonel’s hand. With that, we have another additional element that allows us to indicate that the weapon was activated by the colonel.”

new research

Martha Mancera also said that a new investigation will be opened to clarify whether there was any pressure or inducement that caused Colonel Óscar Dávila to make the decision to take his own life on June 9.

The deputy prosecutor indicated that they will seek to verify whether moments prior to his death, the official attached to the Presidency had received intimidation, threats or other pressure.

The official explained that the causes that led him to suicide and with whom he was on the day he made the decision will be analyzed.

The scandal

As will be remembered, the name of Colonel Dávila began in the area after discovering the pranks on Marelbys Meza, the family’s former babysitter, and Fabiola, the lady in charge of cleaning at Laura Sarabia’s house.

It is being investigated whether officer Dávila was involved in the scandal of said tricks that entangled the former chief of staff, Laura Sarabia.

Precisely Sarabia testified yesterday before the Prosecutor’s Office about the theft of money, some three billion pesos, which apparently were in his charge at home, which would have entered Gustavo Petro’s campaign.

It all started with the complaint made by the ex-nanny of the Marelbys Meza family, who underwent a polygraph test after the loss of money,

pressures

After learning of the forensic opinion of the Prosecutor’s Office on Colonel Óscar Dávila, President Gustavo Petro wrote from France on his twitter account, that the official committed suicide due to pressure that he could not control.

The president participates in the Summit for a New Economic Pact.

Petro said that the government always told the truth about suicide and questioned those who pointed it out.

“Well, he managed to insinuate that somehow the colonel would have been assassinated. It was even suggested that these were facts that could come from the high government. The Prosecutor’s Office itself has exposed the truth, the colonel committed suicide due to pressure that he unfortunately was unable to control, “said the president

In addition, he added that “there is nothing to hide, the pressure unfortunately led the colonel, for reasons that will now be publicly known, to make a regrettable decision, regrettable for his family, with whom I have spoken during his funeral.”

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

