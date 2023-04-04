Home News Prosecutor dismantled extortion gang that operated from ‘La Tramacúa’
From the High and Medium Security Penitentiary and Prison Establishment, known as ‘La Tramacúa’, operated an extortion ring who was dedicated to kidnapping cargo carriers to demand millionaire sums of money from their relatives.

Carlos David Silva, director of the Prosecutor’s Office in Cundinamarca, in an interview with W Radio, stated that the criminal gang called ‘Los Caminantes’ was dismantled.

They contacted transporters dedicated to loading goods by land and intimidating them to later make extortion calls demanding sums of money from their relatives to obtain their release”said the director.

According to Silva’s statements, the leader of the extortion network was in detention domiciliary andserved as a coordinator with the inmates of the prison ‘La Tramaúa’”.

The gang’s modus operandi was to quote the transporters “in a certain place and once there they intimidated them, threatened them, they were stripped of their belongings, to later make extortion calls”.

