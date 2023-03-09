Home News Prosecutor dismisses the mayor of Neiva
After learning of the decision, the mayor of Neiva spoke through his social networks.

The Attorney General’s Office has made an important decision that affects the municipal administration of Neiva. Mayor Gorky Muñoz Calderón has been dismissed for a period of ten years, due to irregularities presented in the School Food Program (PAE).

The ruling also affects the former Secretary of Education, Giovanni Córdoba, as well as Armando Cabrera and Camila Ortega.

It is important to mention that this ruling is from the first instance, so the appeal proceeds. Mayor Muñoz has already indicated that he will present the corresponding appeal and that while this process is resolved, he will continue to exercise his duties in office.

Gorky spoke

“The decision adopted by the Delegate Attorney corresponds to a first instance ruling, and we have already filed an appeal against it, so that the hierarchical superior studies the arguments presented and adopts the decision that corresponds by law.

The first instance sanction does not become effective until the second instance is resolved by the Disciplinary Chamber for Judgment of public servants of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, therefore, I will continue in the normal exercise of my functions, as Mayor , just as I have been doing since January 1, 2020 ”.

