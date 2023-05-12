Home » Prosecutor investigates 8 councilors of El Pital
Prosecutor investigates 8 councilors of El Pital

Prosecutor investigates 8 councilors of El Pital

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has opened a disciplinary investigation against eight councilors from El Pital, Huila, for an alleged excess of functions when declaring a journalist from the region persona non grata.

The councilors reportedly ignored what was ordered by the Constitutional Court that prohibited any act of persecution by public entities.

The communicator Alexander Castellano Andrade, who broadcasts a program on the social network Facebook, was the subject of a resolution issued by officials, who apparently ignored the guidelines of the Constitutional Court in ruling T 465 of 1996.

The president of the corporation, Víctor Félix Vargas Plazas, the first vice president, Octavio Lemos Ossa, the second vice president, Andrea Liceth Aldana Ortiz, and the councilors John Alexander Anaya Sterling, Manuel Fernando Suárez Castillo, Luis Carlos Ocampo Campos, Benjamín Tovar Roa and Demetrio Yunda, are those investigated by the Garzón Provincial Attorney’s Office.

The resolution that declared the journalist persona non grata would have incurred in an excess of functions by the councilors, according to the Attorney General’s Office. With the opening of the investigation, it seeks to determine if this conduct constitutes a disciplinary offense, the determining reasons, the circumstances of time, manner and place in which it would have been committed, the damage caused to the public administration and the disciplinary responsibility of those investigated.

The Attorney General’s Office reiterated the commitment to ensure respect for fundamental rights and due process in the exercise of public functions. The investigation continues its course to determine how to act accordingly to guarantee transparency and legality in the performance of public office.

