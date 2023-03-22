Home News Prosecutor investigates Minsalud and Invima for shortage of medicines
The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has ordered the opening of a preliminary investigation against officials of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, and the Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance, Invima, for the alleged omission of measures against the possible shortage of some medicines in the country, which affects the fundamental rights to health and life.

According to reports, the instances aimed at obtaining an effective response from the National Government have been exhausted, to which since October 2022 they have sent communications with precise requests and urging to guarantee the uninterrupted supply of essential medicines for the population, which were unsuccessful.

The Attorney General’s Office has made requests to the minister of the portfolio and the director of the Institute regarding the problems that arise for members of the general social security system due to the shortage of supplies, and has requested information about the measures adopted to address the situation. , which even produced the declaration of health alert.

The Entity has ordered the taking of documentary and testimonial evidence in order to identify those responsible, establish the occurrence of allegedly irregular conduct, determine if they constitute a disciplinary offense or if action was taken under grounds for exclusion of liability.

