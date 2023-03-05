Home News Prosecutor investigates plane purchase of 12 million dollars for the police
Prosecutor investigates plane purchase of 12 million dollars for the police

by admin
Prosecutor investigates plane purchase of 12 million dollars for the police

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has opened a preliminary investigation against officials of the National Police, for alleged irregularities in the acquisition of an aircraft worth close to $12 million dollars for use by the institution.

The Disciplinary Investigation Chamber will be in charge of investigating the facts, after having been made known through the media, to determine if there were irregularities that could have constituted a detriment to the State’s assets or a violation of contractual principles.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has emphasized the need to clear up doubts about who could have been involved in the conducts under investigation, for which reason evidence has been requested leading to the identification and individualization of the officials involved.

The authorities hope that this preliminary investigation will shed light on the facts and that the necessary measures will be taken in the event that any irregularity has been incurred in the acquisition of the aircraft for use by the National Police.

