Prosecutor issues 31 arrest warrants against gang members in Santa Ana – Diario La Página

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) issued 31 arrest warrants in coordination with the National Civil Police (PNC) against gang members and common criminals in the department of Santa Ana.

According to reports from the Prosecutor’s Office, with these arrests 35 cases of different crimes committed by terrorists would be being resolved.

This operation was conducted in Chalchuapa, San Sebastian Salitrillo, Candelaria de la Frontera, Coatepeque, El Congo and Metapán, in Santa Ana.

In addition, the FGR reported that they carried out searches where they seized cell phones and evidence that would help strengthen the investigations against the detainees.

Those captured are charged with the crimes of attempted homicide, extortion, rape, sexual assault on a minor and incapacitated, other sexual assaults and sexual harassment, fraud, material falsehood, illegal groups, among others.

By: Marcela Juarez

