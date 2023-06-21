Prosecutor: mass brawl in Castrop-Rauxel because of children’s dispute – Ruhr area – news

Families involved in child dispute

According to Dombert, the two eleven-year-olds had clashed for a trivial reason. The two, a young Lebanese and a Syrian, lived in the same apartment building. The conflict spread to the Lebanese and Syrian families of the two and led to the mass brawl.

Also in Essen mass brawl

A day later, on Friday evening, there was another mass brawl just 30 kilometers away in Essen. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the investigations in Castrop-Rauxel have so far provided no evidence of a connection between the two events.

The violent clashes in the Ruhr area are also the subject of a special session of the interior committee in the Düsseldorf state parliament on Wednesday.

