The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, was in a meeting with the user associations of six EPS in the country (Compensar, Sura, Sanitas, Total Health and the New EPS), which represent approximately 20 million users. Colombians, in order to listen to their doubts and concerns about the health reform project.

The head of the Public Ministry affirmed “Uncertainty and anguish in the face of one of the most sensitive reforms in our country, because it impacts the lives of people, our families and our communities.” Additionally, she alluded to the fact that the sensitivity of this issue requires that the entire sector be heard.

Also, he pointed out the need to take into account the constitutional principle of the mandate of progressivity; which consists of preserving the degrees of protection that has been achieved in terms of health in the last 3 years; Otherwise, everything that is proven in an eventual reform would be unconstitutional.

Another of the concerns of the control entity is whether the territorial entities are trained and organized to manage health resources at this time, in turn, if there is a possibility that there is a risk that they become politicized.

“A reform, yes, but not like this” concluded the Attorney General today with the representatives of the users of the EPS, given the incessant misinformation that exists for Colombians, she also demanded that the transition stages be foreseen in a coherent manner and based on reality Social.

Finally, the Attorney General highlighted the need to carry out a forum of a social nature, led by the control body, in order to bring together the entire health sector with simple language; to inform citizens and society, the calls, petitions and concerns to the government and the congress of the republic. with RSF

