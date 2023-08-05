Prosecutor warns of more than 27 thousand cases with high risk of electoral transhumance in the country – news

In a joint effort between the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit and the National Planning Department, the procedures are being carried out to incorporate the resources of the budget addition and resume, as soon as possible, the allocation of subsidies of the program My House Now.

Within the framework of Law 2299, through which some modifications are added and made to the General Budget of the Nation (PGN) for fiscal year 2023, $1 billion was approved, with which the Ministry of Housing will meet the goal of granting 75,000 subsidies this year.

The Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco Campuzano, reported that “while the required procedures are carried out, the Ministry continues to receive the documentation from the households and carry out the review processes, in order to allocate once the procedures are completed, starting on the 15th of August. Currently, there are about 7,500 subsidies ready to be assigned when the addition resources are available in the entity’s budget”.

The country went from an average rate of 33,000 subsidies between 2018 and 2020, to 50,000 that will be guaranteed annually between 2023 and 2026. This year, 18,592 subsidies have been assigned for a value of $567,205 million, and 19,103 coverages have been requested, 7,417 for VIP and 11,686 for VIS.

Since the delivery of housing subsidies resumed on April 21, nearly 1,900 weekly subsidies have been assigned, thus exceeding the average of 1,200 weekly assignments of previous years.

The Ministry of Housing invites builders, financial entities, solidarity economy entities, households and other actors involved in the process to continue with the pending procedures and file the applications. The National Government is advancing rapidly in the procedure described to continue supporting households in their intention to have their own home.

These are the steps that must be followed to apply for the housing subsidy of the Mi Casa Ya program:

• Select the VIS or VIP type home of your choice.

• Go to the credit establishment or solidarity economy entity of the household’s preference, to start the home buying process.

• These entities carry out a first validation of the requirements through the platform that operates the program, in which it is determined whether the Sisbén IV requirement is met, not being a homeowner and not having previously received a housing subsidy or coverage.

• If these requirements are met, the mortgage loan or housing leasing is managed with the credit establishment or solidarity economy entity.

• These entities upload the required documentation on the platform of the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory.

