Prosecutors apply for witnesses for NIS employees related to the ‘Suspicion of remittance to North Korea’ :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Lee Hwa-young, CEO of KINTEX (former vice-governor of peace in Gyeonggi-do), who is suspected of bribery by the Ssangbangbang Group, enters the Suwon District Prosecutor's Office building to attend the warrant review held at the Suwon District Court in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do on the morning of the 27th. 2022.09.27.

[수원=뉴시스] Reporter Byun Geun-ah = Prosecutors have announced that they will apply for an NIS employee as a witness in the trial of Lee Hwa-young, former vice-governor of peace in Gyeonggi-do, who is suspected of being involved in the suspicion of remittance to North Korea.

On the 30th, the 11th Criminal Division of the Suwon District Court (presiding judge Shin Jin-woo) held the 34th trial against Lee, who is accused of bribery, violation of the Political Funds Act, and violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act.

Prosecutors said on the same day that they would request an NIS employee who is known to have written documents related to former vice-governor Lee as a witness. The defense side also requested that a separate witness examination be necessary.

Previously, the prosecution had secured internal documents of the NIS, which described the situation when the Ssangbangbang Group sent $8 million to North Korea through a search and seizure warrant for the NIS, which was issued ex officio by the court.

The document is said to be a report on trends prepared by the NIS through Ahn Busu, chairman of the Asia-Pacific Peace Exchange Association.

Chairman Ahn appeared as a witness in the trial on the 9th and said, “I reported to the NIS that former deputy governor Lee did not keep promises (such as smart farm support) and that Kim Seong-hye, head of North Korea’s Chosun Asia-Pacific Commission, and others are in trouble.” have stated

In addition, when asked by former vice-governor Lee’s lawyer, “Did you also say that Ssangbang-ul will pay the NIS instead of Gyeonggi-do?”

Afterwards, the prosecution asked the court to issue an NIS search and seizure warrant ex officio to confirm the related content, and the court issued the warrant, saying, “It is necessary to confirm it to some extent as significant evidence related to this case.”

In this regard, the lawyer also said that he would request a fact-finding inquiry against the National Intelligence Service at the trial that day. The purpose is to additionally check whether the NIS has found out that Ssangbangwool sent money on behalf of Gyeonggi-do’s smart farm support.

Meanwhile, former vice-governor Lee’s trial was attended by former Ssangwool chairman Kim Seong-tae as a witness, but he again exercised his right to refuse to testify, saying that he was under investigation.

The court plans to call former Chairman Kim as a witness by designating another date later.

