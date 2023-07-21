Prosecutor’s Office advances investigation into tragedy in Aguazul that left two people dead and 3 injured – news

A Prosecutor from the Casanare section, achieved an exemplary sentence against Stiv Moreno Moreno, for being responsible for committing the crimes of aggravated homicide, in competition with aggravated qualified theft, in competition with manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms or ammunition.

The events investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office occurred on February 24, 2014, when the man now sentenced in the company of other people, arrived at the La Alemania farm located in the village of Tilodirán, rural area of ​​Yopal (Casanare), where the El Cabrestero denomination business operated, and after having a few drinks they proceeded to reduce the inhabitants of the place to steal some belongings.

The information compiled by the prosecuting entity managed to establish that Moreno Moreno subdued the victims, tied the husband and children of the deceased by their hands and feet, and locked them up. He also threatened them with firearms and demanded that they say where the money from the sales was. When he did not get a response, he shot the woman dead.

They managed to steal some of the victims’ belongings, including a large sum of cash, cell phones, jewelry, and a motorcycle that was used to flee.

The Prosecutor’s Office accused him of being responsible for the crimes described above, and thanks to the forcefulness of the material evidence provided by the prosecuting entity, the judge in the case accepted his request, and imposed a sentence of 39.5 years in prison, and the inability of his rights and public functions for a term of 20 years.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

