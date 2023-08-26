Prosecutor’s Office alerts about financial crisis in EPS

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has issued a warning in relation to the critical financial situation faced by the EPS in Colombia, which could have serious consequences in guaranteeing the fundamental right to health of citizens.

The alert arises in response to the reports provided by the associations of the EPS, covering the contributory, subsidized and direct regimes. The communication from the Ministry of Health has also been taken into account, which has revealed the delicate economic situation that these entities are going through. This problem threatens to deteriorate the quality of health services and timely accessibility for the population.

Among the main causes of this financial crisis, according to the EPS, are the delay in payments and the accumulation of debts for services not covered by the Capitation Payment Unit (UPC) by the Ministry of Health, including recoveries not belonging to the Health Benefits Plan (PBS) but that are within the maximum budgets.

Additionally, it has been pointed out that the calculation of the UPC has been insufficient, which means that adequate resources are not being provided to guarantee the services of the User Health Benefit Plans. Various factors contribute to this insufficiency, such as inflation, demographic changes, the incorporation of new technologies into the plan, uncertainty due to possible reforms to the health system, and the long-term effects of diseases such as Long Covid-19.

The Attorney General’s Office has urged the national government to review the methodology to define the UPC and to improve the administrative processes to recognize and pay for services not financed by it. In addition, it has urged to settle the outstanding debts with the health system to prevent a financial collapse that would seriously affect the medical care of Colombians.

The most recent requirement of the Attorney General’s Office, dated August 22, 2023requests information on the approval of the maximum budgets for the second semester of 2023 and adjustments to the maximum budgets for 2022 by the Health Insurance Benefits, Costs, Rates and Operating Conditions Advisory Commission.

In response to the pronouncements of EPS such as Sura, Sanitas and Compensar, the Attorney General’s Office has urged the Minister of Health, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo Martínez, to take urgent measures to settle the outstanding debts with the health system, in order to guarantee the continuity of the services provided by the EPS and the well-being of Colombians.

