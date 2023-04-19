Prosecutor’s Office alerts about serious humanitarian crisis in San Andrés

An alert was launched this Tuesday by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation in the face of the serious humanitarian crisis presented by the archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina due to the dramatic increase in illegal migration and asked the local, departmental, national authorities and even the airlines, that strengthen their controls to prevent citizens of different nationalities from around the world from being victims of human trafficking networks.

The Ombudsman for Human Rights, Javier Sarmiento Olarte and his team, managed to demonstrate during a visit to the island that, despite a decrease in the arrival of passengers on commercial flights, so far in 2023 the cases of interdiction of vessels have increased and rescue of irregular migrants in the waters of the archipelago, carried out by the National Navy.

The most alarming thing is the serious humanitarian crisis experienced by children, including newborns, pregnant women and adults of various nationalities, several of whom have disappeared in the open sea of ​​the archipelago trying to reach Central America.

Migrants are victims of illegal smugglers and human trafficking who are offering a ‘VIP’ irregular migration route, traveling by plane from Cali, Medellín, Cartagena and Bogotá to the San Andrés airport.

After spending a night on the island, the nets embark on a dangerous journey across the open sea, transferring at Albuquerque and Pescador keys, south of the archipelago to reach Nicaragua on their way to the United States.

Since June of last year, the Attorney General’s Office confirmed through reports from the National Navy and traveling through one of these routes used by illegal traffickers, that 804 citizens from different countries of origin such as China, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Ecuador have been rescued. and the Dominican Republic, among others.

Crisis at sea

The Delegate Attorney for the Defense of Human Rights arrived in the last hours to Cayo Pescador of the archipelago in the company of the National Navy, where it was able to show that irregular migrants are located in artisan shelters and shacks where they spend the night waiting for a boat that takes them to Nicaragua.

“During the tour, they found baby clothes and diapers and even canned food that migrants leave behind in their eagerness to travel to Central America,” said delegate Sarmiento.

The Attorney General’s team witnessed how in Cayo Pescador the traffickers are felling trees and polluting with solid waste and plastic bottles that threaten its environmental sustainability.

Similarly, by collecting testimonies from fishermen parked in this place, the Attorney General was able to confirm the presence of trafficking networks that deceive migrants by offering a safe travel route, but in reality subject them to travel in vessels not suitable for the transfer of passengers, with overcrowding and taking routes that, in adverse weather conditions, increase the danger of shipwreck in the open sea.

“The traffickers leave the migrants here, lying around, they tell them that this is Nicaragua, they take their money and abandon them. We help them to survive while they have a way to return to San Andrés in a tourist boat”, the San Andres fishermen who have to deal with this situation on a daily basis in Cayo Pescador told the Attorney General.

In fact, there is evidence that, in August, October and December 2022, there were four shipwrecks in which 59 people disappeared, including children and pregnant mothers.

The National Navy carries out territorial control and exercises the sovereignty of the country in these waters, however, due to the disproportionate increase in irregular migration, its operational capacity is not sufficient to control the phenomenon.

For this reason, the Attorney General’s Office asked Colombia Migration, the Archipelago Control, Circulation and Residence Office (OCCRE) and commercial airlines to redouble controls and surveillance to prevent traffickers from taking migrants out to sea.

He also called on the Intelligence Directorate (Dijín) of the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate which organizations are behind the illegal migration business and announced that he will present a preventive report on the situation to Prosecutor Margarita Cabello Blanco so that she can determine the preventive requirements and disciplinary actions that may take place. with RSF

Related