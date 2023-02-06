The General Comptroller’s Office and the Bogotá DC Comptroller’s Office agreed on a joint and coordinated action for the surveillance and fiscal control of endogenous resources and foreigners involved in the fiscal management of the Metro de Bogotá SA Company, regarding the Construction of the First Line of the Bogotá Metro.

The surveillance and fiscal control that will be the object of this joint and coordinated action will be carried out on the fiscal management related to the planning, construction and commissioning of the First Line of the Metro for Bogotá – Section 1, which includes, among other aspects, contract concession, supervision contract, property management, transfer of networks and project management (PMO). Likewise, it includes complementary trunks, feeder trunks and the first line of the Metro.

The project commits public resources worth $29,570 billion pesos ($19,163 from the Nation, equivalent to 65%, and $10,407 from the Capital District, equivalent to 35%)..

The duration of joint and coordinated action between the two comptrollers will be until August 31, 2026, or until the comptrollers so decide.

The joint and coordinated action will have a coordination commission that will be chaired by the Delegate Comptroller for the Infrastructure sector, of the General Comptroller of the Republic.

An analysis of the macroeconomic variables must be made to verify if they have changed substantially and, as mentioned above, if there has been a violation of the planning principle.

Motivation

The Comptroller General recognizes that discrepancies of all sorts have been present in the definition of the first line of the metro of the capital, for decades, leading to the realization of several conceptual and detailed studies.

Likewise, in recent days in the country’s social media and through social networks, the conversations held between the President of the Republic and the Mayor of Bogotá about the design and construction of the first Bogotá Metro line, as well as the pronouncements that have been made separately about the continuity or not of the designs and the construction model.

Surveillance and fiscal control

Regarding the modality of surveillance and fiscal control and technical procedures to be applied, it was agreed that the joint and coordinated action will be carried out by the Comptroller General of the Republic through permanent monitoring of public resources, within the framework of concomitant and preventive control. , in accordance with the internal regulations governing the matter.

The Comptroller of Bogotá DC will exercise the generic function of fiscal surveillance and will provide the support that the General Comptroller of the Republic requires to carry out fiscal surveillance and control activities on the project of mutual interest.

Once the fiscal management acts are completed, partially or totally, the comptrollers will act jointly in the fullness of the powers of subsequent control.

It is opportune to remember that any joint action between comptrollers has the purpose of optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of surveillance and subsequent and selective fiscal control, achieving better results in the defense and protection of public assets and the exchange of best practices and mutual learning, they highlighted. the Comptroller General of the Republic, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez, and the Comptroller of Bogotá DC, Julián Mauricio Ruiz, at a press conference they gave on the subject.