Home News Prosecutor’s Office and Comptroller’s Office put their eye on the modification of the Metro
News

Prosecutor’s Office and Comptroller’s Office put their eye on the modification of the Metro

by admin
Prosecutor’s Office and Comptroller’s Office put their eye on the modification of the Metro

The General Comptroller’s Office and the Bogotá DC Comptroller’s Office agreed on a joint and coordinated action for the surveillance and fiscal control of endogenous resources and foreigners involved in the fiscal management of the Metro de Bogotá SA Company, regarding the Construction of the First Line of the Bogotá Metro.

The surveillance and fiscal control that will be the object of this joint and coordinated action will be carried out on the fiscal management related to the planning, construction and commissioning of the First Line of the Metro for Bogotá – Section 1, which includes, among other aspects, contract concession, supervision contract, property management, transfer of networks and project management (PMO). Likewise, it includes complementary trunks, feeder trunks and the first line of the Metro.

The project commits public resources worth $29,570 billion pesos ($19,163 from the Nation, equivalent to 65%, and $10,407 from the Capital District, equivalent to 35%)..

The duration of joint and coordinated action between the two comptrollers will be until August 31, 2026, or until the comptrollers so decide.

The joint and coordinated action will have a coordination commission that will be chaired by the Delegate Comptroller for the Infrastructure sector, of the General Comptroller of the Republic.

An analysis of the macroeconomic variables must be made to verify if they have changed substantially and, as mentioned above, if there has been a violation of the planning principle.

Motivation

The Comptroller General recognizes that discrepancies of all sorts have been present in the definition of the first line of the metro of the capital, for decades, leading to the realization of several conceptual and detailed studies.

See also  Voghera, Salvini: "The certainty is that the attacker did not have to be in Italy"

Likewise, in recent days in the country’s social media and through social networks, the conversations held between the President of the Republic and the Mayor of Bogotá about the design and construction of the first Bogotá Metro line, as well as the pronouncements that have been made separately about the continuity or not of the designs and the construction model.

Surveillance and fiscal control

Regarding the modality of surveillance and fiscal control and technical procedures to be applied, it was agreed that the joint and coordinated action will be carried out by the Comptroller General of the Republic through permanent monitoring of public resources, within the framework of concomitant and preventive control. , in accordance with the internal regulations governing the matter.

The Comptroller of Bogotá DC will exercise the generic function of fiscal surveillance and will provide the support that the General Comptroller of the Republic requires to carry out fiscal surveillance and control activities on the project of mutual interest.

Once the fiscal management acts are completed, partially or totally, the comptrollers will act jointly in the fullness of the powers of subsequent control.

It is opportune to remember that any joint action between comptrollers has the purpose of optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of surveillance and subsequent and selective fiscal control, achieving better results in the defense and protection of public assets and the exchange of best practices and mutual learning, they highlighted. the Comptroller General of the Republic, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez, and the Comptroller of Bogotá DC, Julián Mauricio Ruiz, at a press conference they gave on the subject.

You may also like

More education for fewer road accidents

Informal vendors from Neiva will be relocated to...

Turkey to accept Russian assistance after strong earthquakes

Army deactivated explosives installed by the ELN in...

Foreign Ministry opens service channels for Colombians in...

Ana del Castillo revealed how many surgeries she...

36 people captured among other achievements generated the...

Shock plan to face the educational crisis

what’s going on?Three “Tigers” who were born in...

A young man died after falling into the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy