In the 3,131 square meter structure will work the sectional directorate, the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), the crime laboratory, the Comprehensive Care Center for Victims of Sexual Abuse (CAIVAS), the Care Center for Victims of Intrafamily Violence (CAVIF), the offices of prosecutors local and national, and the Immediate Reaction Unit (URI).

“Our 50 servers were basically working in very bad conditions, from the moment we arrived we began this task (…) today we have a decent place with service for users, with a single window for URI, CAIVAS, CAVIF, prosecutor’s offices, office from the Technical Investigation Corps, laboratories, which is important, because before they had to go to Villavicencio, to the city of Bogotá and we already have technical work here,” added Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa.

Prosecutor’s Office denies alleged case of sexual abuse of a minor in Guaviare

The Attorney General of the Nation Francisco Barbosa spoke jointly with the Ombudsman Carlos Camargo on the alleged case of sexual abuse of which an indigenous minor was the victim in the department of Guaviare. The head of the investigative entity denied such a case and pointed out that after inquiries in the region, no information was found that would give truth to the story.

It should be remembered that the case was reported by the media and in it it was reported that a minor under 10 years of age would have undergone an emergency caesarean section after becoming pregnant as a result of an alleged rape by an American soldier. The girl, according to what was said, was taken by an uncle to the area’s medical center to practice the procedure, a story that generated outrage in the bulk of Colombian society.

“With investigative activity and with the Nukak community, it was concluded that nothing has been found about the case presented by Univisión, replicated in Colombia. We know that there are serious human rights problems, but not on the construction of fiction. That’s not how journalism is done.”sentenced the Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa who added that he will communicate with the president of the international media that released the news.

It should be noted that the Prosecutor’s Office and a large part of its officials, including investigators and forensic doctors, mobilized to the area where they consulted ICBF documents since 2018 and the regional family defender was interviewed, the health body of the Central Hospital of Guaviare and her gynecologist, who denied the occurrence of a case similar to the one denounced.

Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa strongly criticized that, in an effort to gain relevance, the media built a story like the one that was known, adding the American soldier to project it internationally, and generating expenses to the Prosecutor’s Office in the deployment of an investigation for a case that did not exist. What cost the entity $80 million that could be used in real cases.