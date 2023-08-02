Prosecutor’s Office charges Nicolás Petro for money laundering and illicit enrichment

This Tuesday, a hearing was held to charge Nicolás Petro Burgos, son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez.

The delegated prosecutor before the Superior Court of Bogotá, Mario Burgos, announced that as of this communication they are linked “to a criminal proceeding against them” and that the Prosecutor’s Office indicates them as defendants, according to the material evidence, physical evidence and legally obtained information.

“It is inferred that they are the probable perpetrators of conduct that has a criminal connotation,” Burgos said during the proceeding, which is being carried out before Court 74 of the control of guarantees in the Colombian capital.

To the president’s eldest son, the Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of committing the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment, after an investigation was launched against him after Vásquez’s appearance before the accusing body.

The ex-partner of Petro Burgos is charged with the crimes of money laundering and violation of personal data.

The deputy of the Assembly of the department of Atlántico was arrested along with Vásquez last Saturday in a police operation carried out in Barranquilla, capital of that entity.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the arrest warrant was endorsed by the 16th Criminal Court of Bogotá.

The facts

In total, the delegated prosecutor reported that 1,053 million pesos (just over $250,000) would be the product of an unjustified increase in assets as a result of “clandestine money income contacts, from 2021 to the end of 2022,” he said.

The investigation began when Vásquez went to the Prosecutor’s Office, where he filed a complaint against his ex-partner, based on conversations and information that he kept on his cell phone, which he handed over to the accusing body.

In his statements, he asserted that Petro Burgos had received more than 400 million pesos (about $100,000) from Samuel Santander Lopesierra Gutiérrez, known as “The Marlboro Man,” who was extradited in 2003 from Colombia to the United States, which required for cocaine trafficking, and who is currently a candidate for mayor of Maicao (La Guajira).

The now accused affirmed that she herself kept in suitcases and in the safe the money that, initially, was destined for the presidential campaign of Gustavo Petro, but that it was never delivered.

These resources would be used to purchase a mansion that cost 1,600 million pesos (about 400,000 dollars in an exclusive area of ​​Barranquilla. Until then, 700 million pesos (approximately 178,000 dollars) had been paid.

According to this same complaint, Petro Burgos received 400 million pesos ($100,000) from Alfonso del Cristo Hilsaca, through his son Gabriel. Of that amount, 200 million pesos were delivered in the presence of Vásquez, who kept them in the safe. Later he gave himself another sum that is unknown until now.

The defendant would have received money and a van, which he used for his security scheme, which costs almost $100,000. The departmental deputy would have returned the vehicle but Vásquez still has the key and the controls.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers that Petro Burgos had an unjustified increase in assets since his monthly income should have been 13 million pesos (about 3,000 dollars) as a departmental deputy and it was found that he actually received 200 million pesos (50,000 dollars) per month, without justifying where that additional income came from. with RT

