Prosecutor’s Office delivered a report with 15 processes for “false positives”

The Prosecutor, Margarita Cabello Blanco, delivered to the president of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, Roberto Vidal, a report prepared by his delegate for Human Rights, with the support of the International Organization for Migration IOM, in the that the occurrence, victims and implicated, of 15 cases of murders and disappearances presented as combat casualties, is exposed in great detail, popularly known as “False Positives”, committed by state agents and disciplinary investigations by the Attorney General’s Office.

This is the first of several reports to be delivered to that jurisdiction, documenting 722 disciplinary files for False Positives that are being investigated by the Public Ministry and are in different procedural stages.

Attorney Cabello Blanco assured that, “These reports are an opportunity for the Attorney General’s Office to show its support for the comprehensive system of truth, justice, reparation and non-repetition, in the face of reveal how these groups of state agents functioned in the commission of false positives, that we must recognize as the worst insults that occurred in the Colombian conflict”.

The referred cases occurred in the department of Cesar between 2002 and 2007 with a tragic balance of 24 people murdered (23 men and one woman), involving 125 soldiers (10 officers, 18 non-commissioned officers and 97 professional and regular soldiers) attached to the La Popa battalion and other units such as the Special Energy and Road Battalion, the “Guajiros” counter-guerrilla battalion, the Divisional Reaction Force “FURED” and the Cesar Military Gaula group.

Disturbing Findings

Among the revealing data found by the Public Ministry investigators who prepared the report, are that, of the 15 disciplinary investigations studied, seven have been documented by the JEP as they correspond to events between 2002 and 2005, the remaining eight correspond to undocumented acts, because they occurred after July 2005 or were committed by units other than the “La Popa” Battalion.

Another key aspect is that the two officers who opened preliminary inquiries into several of these events within the La Popa Battalion in the 2002-2005 period and later closed them without further explanation, until the Attorney General’s Office revoked the closure and assumed them by preferential power, they are currently subject to adversarial proceedings in the JEP for not recognizing responsibility in the cases of “False Positives” that investigates the macro case 03. This allows us to appreciate that the inquiries carried out by the internal disciplinary control offices (OCID) of the tactical units (battalions) they lacked investigative rigor and therefore were not successful.

What was found in the first report allows us to consider that there are people who have not yet appeared before the JEP, who could have played an essential or determining role, or who can provide valuable information to understand the operation of the criminal organization within the battalions in the department of Cesar, as in the case of an officer who, according to testimonies and documents collected, He was the one who went to the patrols that presented the false results and assumed the transfer of the bodies to the hospitals. (The Morgue – legal medicine) with the purpose of carrying out the inspection of the corpses under the report of being the product of combats with groups outside the law or criminal gangs. He also reported them to the Prosecutor’s Office on duty under the same argument “combats”.

An essential and decisive responsibility rested on this officer, which was the transfer of garments and elements typical of the scenes of the events (what constitutes evidence and first responder tasks), which in many cases were contaminated and destroyed -incinerated- as a work in the records of medical examiners, in order to avoid forensic studies.

What is known about this officer is that he has not been called to make any statement in JEPis not subject to and has not participated in the restorative hearings or in the truth-clarification process. Like him there are others especially soldiers who were part of the patrols and must have known the details of the events.

The Prosecutor finished her intervention by assuring that the Public Ministry is working on these investigations To prevent cases like these from happening again in the future, “Investigating, finding out, looking at where the errors were, what happened, can lead us to have clarity so that Do not repeat the same thing again in our country”.​