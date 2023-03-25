Home News Prosecutor’s Office dictates 6 years in prison for attempted homicide
News

by admin
CASE.

After the investigations carried out by the Chimborazo Prosecutor’s Office, Juan Carlos R. was found guilty of attempted murder. He will now have to serve a 6-year sentence

The citizen was placed under the orders of the competent authorities after the elements of the case were found. (Photo File)

Almost eight months of investigation carried out by the Chimborazo Prosecutor’s Office elapsed, so that the Criminal Guarantees Court of Riobamba -by majority vote- declared the guilt of Juan Carlos RV as the direct author of the crime of homicide -in an attempted degree- and They were sentenced to a custodial sentence of 6 years and eight months in prison. In addition, he must pay $3,000 as comprehensive reparation in favor of the victim. It should be noted that the Persons and Guarantees Prosecutor in charge of the case demonstrated the materiality of the infraction and the responsibility of the person already sentenced with: the medical-legal report made on the victim; certified copies of medical records; the incident management report issued by ECU 9-1-1; audio calls for help; testimonies from expert witnesses, the arresting police officer, the victim, and an eyewitness. Added to this was the expertise on the social environment and scanning electron microscopy, which determined the existence of gunshot residue on the defendant’s clothing, among other evidence. The events would have occurred on Monday, June 20, 2022 in the streets of Brazil and Luis Falconí in the canton of Riobamba. In the midst of the demonstrations, Juan Carlos RV shot Santiago P. in the chest, causing injuries, for which he was transferred to the IESS General Hospital in that city. The victim still has the projectile in his body. (25)

