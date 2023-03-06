They also made a statement of charges.

Jaime Alonso Sánchez, an official of the Special Administrative Unit for Migration Colombia, will face three more months of provisional suspension of the position without the right to remuneration, for events carried out at the El Dorado airport in Bogotá, when video images show him beating a passenger, fact that was denounced.

The decision was made through a disciplinary investigation by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, which, in addition to the suspension, formulated a list of charges, which could lead to a drastic sanction and even termination of his labor functions.

According to the investigation, on November 24, 2022, Alonso Sánchez attended engineer Juan Ramón Camarillo Peñaranda, who was returning to the country from Brazil.

The traveler asked him for guidance to carry out the immigration process to enter Colombia, during which time there would have been an exchange of words, apparently profanity, which ended in a physical attack on Camarillo by the official.

Among the evidence from the Attorney General’s Office to determine this sanction is the testimony of Sandra Barba, a traveler who was also returning from Brazil and who made the video of the attack against Camarillo Peñaranda go viral.

In the images that she shared on social networks, the woman denounced Sánchez for having kicked the engineer in front of other Colombian Migration officials, and assured that minutes before he had punched him.

Barba told reporters that she and Camarillo summoned the officials because the biometric registration equipment was not working.

There began an exchange of words with the engineer and then came the aggression.

