Prosecutor’s Office formulated a charge sheet against 21 police officers for a massacre in 2017

The Prosecutor’s Office formulated a statement of charges against three officers and 18 police officers involved in a confrontation against civilians occurred in 2017, in which seven people died and another 20 were injured.

The Public Ministry reported that this situation occurred in the hamlet of El Tandil, which is part of the town of Tumaco, on October 5, 2017.

According to the control body “the citizens were in a state of defenselessness because, in addition to not offering any resistance, most of them They were shot from behind, that is, when they tried to leave the place of the facts”.

On that occasion, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement, some 2,000 people gathered in the place to protest the eradication of coca crops, arguing that they represented “their only source of income and that the National Government had not complied with the promises to offer them other subsistence alternatives”.