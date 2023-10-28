Home » Prosecutor’s Office formulates a statement of charges for disrespectful treatment of a JEP official
The Attorney General’s Office initiated actions against Diego Andrés Prada Vargas, designated investigator in the Special Justice for Peace, after formulating a statement of charges for alleged disrespectful behavior towards a co-worker.

The Second Delegate for Surveillance Administrative revealed that Prada Vargas He is being investigated for allegedly having committed disrespectful acts towards a colleague, which would involve attempts at physical contact without her consent, accompanied by phrases with sexual and sentimental connotations.

The Public Ministry highlighted that, according to the complaint, the official’s behavior could have contravened his duty to treat with respect the people with whom he interacts in the performance of his duties, which could have affected the public function and the institutional image.

The Attorney General’s Office highlighted that, regardless of whether the alleged incidents occurred outside the work environment and during non-work hours, the possible disciplinary offense could be configured and classified. For this reason, provisionally, the alleged offense was classified as serious, committed with intent.

The institution reiterated its commitment to respect, ethics and integrity in all work areas, and stressed the importance of thoroughly investigating situations that could threaten the work environment and the dignity of people in the exercise of their duties.

