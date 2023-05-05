Prosecutor’s Office in Cali opened an urgent act for attempted homicide against aggressor fan

A new chapter of the novel generated by the confrontation between authorities in relation to the release of the aggressors was given Deportivo Cali fan and his mother.

Faced with the noisy decision, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, section Cali, delivered new details of this case that was registered last Sunday, April 30, in which those captured, hours later, they regained their freedom.

“The prosecutor on duty of the Immediate Reaction Unit has the opening of the initial report at the head of the National Police, whose urgent act will be carried out by that institution directed by the prosecutor,” said the director of Prosecutors in Cali, Sandra Eugenia Gonzalez Mina.

The official confirmed that an urgent act was opened for homicide in the form of attempt and indicated they were never made available to the Prosecutor’s Office evidence or a report of what happened last Sunday, in the north of the city of Cali.

“This urgent act is provisionally opened for the crime of attempted homicide,” added González Mina.

It should be remembered that the leader of the security agency in Cali, Jimmy Dranguetinsisted that this person is a criminal; that the probative material exists and is presented before the judges of the republic.

“I ask the favor of the judges of the Republic and the entire judicial branch that we be forceful in this case; that the proceedings be carried out quickly, that an arrest warrant be issued against this person and all those who were involved in these criminal acts. It must be done for the people who were injured and for all Cali who at some point have suffered the damage that these people do to society,” Dranguet highlighted.

“It is time to be exemplary, to impose harsh sentences so that these people who affect the security and tranquility of the people of Cali do not continue committing crimes,” closed the Secretary of Security.

Comments