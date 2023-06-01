Prosecutor’s Office inspected the Casa de Nariño for the case of Laura Sarabia

The inspection lasted almost seven hours, carried out by seven agents of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation in the Casa de Nariño, to collect probative material on the allegations of alleged abuse of authority by Laura Sarabia, chief of staff of the Presidency of the Republic, about his ex-nanny Marelbyz Meza.

It was around 3:00 pm on Tuesday, May 31, that officials from the Directorate against Human Rights Violations entered the Galán building, of the Presidential Palace, and managed to collect videos from security cameras to demonstrate the treatment with which the Sarabia’s escorts took Meza to the basement of the Casa de Nariño.

Several of the Prosecutor’s Office officials arrived at the polygraphy rooms, where Marelbyz was subjected to three of these tests to determine if she was responsible for the theft of a suitcase with money from Sarabia, and they took the audio and video recording of the statements of the former domestic worker.

Other of the accusing body’s experts went to the nearby offices of the Presidency and the others, with specialized devices, monitored the polygraph rooms that are in the basement in front of the Colombian Executive headquarters, from which they also extracted the minutes that they record who enters and who leaves the Palace.

To take the registration and entry books, the subordinates of Attorney General Francisco Barbosa left the Galán building and entered the main headquarters of the Casa de Nariño to request those documents in which they will establish if, as denounced by the nanny, they did not They searched her, much less asked for documentation when they took her to the presidential house.

Among the probative material that the CTI agents collected, the security videos were also available to them in which the entry and exit of Marelbyz Meza was recorded and how his transfer was from when he entered an official car to the building next to the House from Narino.

These videos will serve to determine if, in effect, the police and other Executive officials would have accused her of being a thief and that she would end up in jail, as the former babysitter recently revealed, which once again has the Executive involved. in another controversy.

Likewise, it was learned that the officials of the Prosecutor’s Office not only took the recordings of the polygraphy, but also the copies of the minutes that support the test, which is supposed to be signed before and after the person undergoes that test. examination to ascertain the veracity of the information.

Now, this material will be the object of investigation by the prosecuting entity that also seeks to determine if Laura Sarabia’s security personnel, as well as other Executive officials, would have participated in or endorsed any crime against due process or against the human rights of the woman who cared for the son of President Gustavo Petro’s chief of staff in his first months of life.

“Inspection will also be made to the Presidency Protection Headquarters to find out the list of personnel who during the months of January and February of this year were part of the security and transportation scheme assigned to Dr. Laura Sarabia,” explained the Prosecutor’s Office before enter the palace

The procedure, which took place on Tuesday, May 30, occurs after the head of state assured on his social networks that the Barbosa Prosecutor’s Office would “raid” the palace. The accusing entity, that same day, denied it and said:

“The president is not telling the truth when making these statements since the judicial proceeding that will be carried out is an inspection requested by a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Human Rights Violations,” the institution emphasized in a statement. with Infobae

