Prosecutor’s Office investigates the case of the teacher who sprayed poison on students

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened a preliminary investigation against officials to be established from the Government of Cesar, for the alleged intoxication of students between the ages of 11 and 13 by a teacher from the Gustavo Rojas school in Aguachica.

The Public Ministry verifies whether a teacher threw poison at the students after an argument with them; In addition, the referral of minors to municipal care centers is also confirmed, since, apparently, they presented symptoms such as swelling, burning skin, pain, etc.

The entity seeks to verify if the rights of students to integrity, life and morality had been violated; and, in addition, it corroborates which public officials would have carried out the denounced behaviors and establishes if it constitutes a disciplinary offense.

It should be remembered that fifteen children from the Gustavo Rojas Pinilla Educational Institution were sent to the José David Padilla Villafañe regional hospital in Aguachica on May 18, after suffering poisoning after the fifth grade teacher allegedly sprayed them with the Lorsban insecticide, instead of alcohol, as denounced by the parents.

According to the National Police report, “the teacher mistakenly sprayed the liquid insecticide thinking it was alcohol, since one of the children went to the bathroom, he did not clean himself and smelled of fecal matter.”

This situation generated in minors, between 11 and 13 years old, symptoms such as coughing, itching in the body, abdominal pain and nausea, and they were immediately taken to the medical center to be treated. Meanwhile, the parents tried to physically attack the teacher, for which she was taken out of the protected school and transferred to the police facilities to safeguard her integrity.

Elsa Mery Carrascal, Aguachica’s Secretary of Education, at the time stated that the teacher was removed from the position and an administrative file was opened to investigate what happened.

The board of directors of the educational institution was requested a detailed report of what happened, to analyze the measures that will be taken in this regard. “The Municipal Education Secretariat is willing to take this case to the last consequences, so parents are asked for the greatest collaboration, as well as the school board,” said the official.

