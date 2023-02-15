The Public Prosecutor’s Office set up a working group with the ANI, Aerocivil, the National Police and airport concessionaires.

Concerned because in some airports in the country the Agreements with the Police are about to expirethe Attorney General’s Office urged the National Agency of Infrastructure-ANI- and to the concessionaires to sign new agreements that avoid the reduction of agents in the northern and eastern terminals of the national territory.

Since last October, airports such as those in Valledupar, Cucuta, Riohacha, Bucaramanga, Barrancabermeja and Santa Martaadministered by the concession Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS, were affected by the termination of the agreements with the Police, which meant a decrease in the presence of the number of uniformed personnel in those air terminals and consequently less security for aeronautical users.

According to statements made by members of the police institution, the concessionaires of the airports have not complied with the provision of technical and logistical inputs that allow to guarantee the adequate presence of the troops.

The Attorney General’s Office drew attention to the need to move quickly on new agreements that are proportional to the needs of the National Police and the resources of the concessionaires.

For the First Delegate Attorney for the Surveillance from Public function It is worrying that for these reasons the safety of users is put at risk, for which reason he urged the YEARS to lead negotiation tables that allow maintaining the police presence in the air terminals.

In its preventive actions, the Public Ministry reiterated that for no reason the police unit can be absent in these places and even less when in airports such as Camilo Daza, in Cúcuta; or the from Rionegro, which serves Medellínor the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón airport, in Cali, present high security risk dynamics.

