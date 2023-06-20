Prosecutor’s Office launches a directive that protects press freedom

The Attorney General Francisco Barbosa signed Directive 003 commitment to press freedom and the exercise of free and democratic journalism in the country.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, has signed Directive 003. This document seeks to safeguard the professional secrecy of journalists and guarantee unimpeded access to news sources, as well as promote citizen access to information of public interest. .

The directive establishes a series of guidelines that must be followed by both the judicial police and prosecutors in relation to the professional secrecy of journalists. In the first place, the need for the authorities to respect and consider the professional secrecy of communicators is emphasized, in order to ensure better access to news sources and allow citizens to access relevant information.

In accordance with the Political Constitution, it is established that, in principle, prosecutors cannot require a journalist to give an interview or testify about information provided by their sources, since freedom of the press is constitutionally protected. However, the possibility of summoning journalists as witnesses is contemplated, under strict constitutional limitations.

Likewise, the directive prohibits prosecutors from ordering investigative activities that put journalistic secrecy at risk, such as inspections of journalists’ workplaces, the media, or other places where journalistic information is found.

This Directive, which finds support in Article 13 of the American Convention on Human Rights, emphasizes the fundamental right of every person to freedom of thought and expression, including the freedom to seek, receive and impart information of all kinds, regardless of borders. no means used.