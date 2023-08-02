Home » Prosecutor’s office: No connection with corpses found in Leipzig
The Leipzig public prosecutor sees no connection between the three bodies found in the west of the city last week. As a spokesman for the authority said on Wednesday, one can currently rule out that there are “connections between these three non-natural deaths that have become known.”

On Thursday last week, a body was discovered in a former granary on Plautstrasse, whose identity has not yet been clarified. On the same day, the police announced that a body had been found in the Karl Heine Canal a few days earlier. It is said to be a 38-year-old man.

