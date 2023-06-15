Prosecutor’s Office opened an inquiry against police officers who would have eaten bills

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has ordered the opening of a preliminary investigation against public servants of the Metropolitan Police of Soacha, Cundinamarca, due to a serious accusation of extortion against a local merchant.

According to reports, the agents would have demanded money from the merchant, which was ingested by one of them at the time of delivery, leading the person involved to require medical attention.

The Fusagasugá Provincial Investigation Office has indicated that, apparently, the uniformed officers contacted a person and detained him for two hours at the police station, demanding money in exchange for intervening on his behalf in a criminal proceeding and avoiding his capture. Payments were to be made weekly, according to the alleged extortionists.

The control entity has indicated that the alleged victim denounced the police before the Unified Action Groups for Personal Liberty (Gaula), who managed to record the moment in which the uniformed men received the money. However, being surprised, they refused to provide their names.

Given these facts, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has ordered documentary evidence to be carried out in order to verify the occurrence of allegedly irregular situations or actions. The purpose of these tests is to identify and individualize the possible perpetrators of the apparent disciplinary offense.

It is worth mentioning that this case went viral since the uniformed officers, when they were surprised, would have eaten the bills they would have received from the alleged exortion.

In the video it is observed when other uniformed officers ask one of the agents to open his mouth since he would be eliminating the evidence by eating the bills.