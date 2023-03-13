The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has initiated a disciplinary investigation against officials of the Ministry of Sports for alleged irregular conduct during the signing of 264 contracts.

According to the Disciplinary Instruction Chamber, some media have reported that the contracts were signed between March 3 and 4, 2023, after it was announced that the minister holding the portfolio would be replaced.

The Attorney General’s Office has ordered documentary and testimonial evidence to identify those responsible, establish whether irregular conduct has been committed, determine whether it constitutes a disciplinary offense and whether it has acted under grounds for exclusion of liability. The investigation seeks to clarify any possible irregularities in the signing of contracts and take the necessary measures to guarantee transparency in public management.