Prosecutor's Office puts a magnifying glass on the works of the National Games

Prosecutor's Office puts a magnifying glass on the works of the National Games

Seriously setbacks encountered by the Attorney General’s Office within the framework of the report rendered, in the city of Pereira, by Governors and Mayors, on the works of sports venues for the National Games and Paranationals of the Coffee Region 2023.

The squares in charge of the Department of Quindío, aquatic complex and multi-sport coliseum, work has not started yet due to lack of budgetspecifically before the Absence of approval from the National Government for the allocation of royalty resources.

In the city of Manizales, the construction of the minor coliseum is at 8% completion, while the skating rink only has 2.7% and the work of the major coliseum still does not have studies or designs.

Some of the projects present Difficulties and delays in building permits and work completion schedules that do not coincide with the opening date of the games, so the construction of the sports fields competes against the clock to be finished in November, when the national fairs begin.

This problem presented by the works of sports venues was evidenced after a working table convened by the Attorney General’s Office and which took place in the city of Pereira.

Given the situation, the control entity recommended taking the necessary measures, such as increasing work fronts, managing the attainment of resources, and processing, in the shortest possible time, permits and licenses, in order to have the scenarios completely finished for the date of its inauguration.

The warnings and concerns of the Public Ministry are great, taking into account that thehe investment amounts of these constructions exceed 180 billion pesos.

