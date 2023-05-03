Prosecutor’s Office questions National funding. This is the response of authorities

From the national entity they continue to make calls for attention. At the local level they provide peace of mind

Julian Andres Santa

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation issued a press release in which it urged the Ministry of Sports to carry out the corresponding steps to allow the 2023 National Games to be held in the Coffee Region, also indicating that the lack of financing is the main stumbling block of the advances for sports works, so it performs the warning.

“LOW PERCENTAGE OF SOME SCENARIOS”

This was expressed by Gabriel del Toro, First Delegate Prosecutor for the Surveillance of the Public Function, at the end of a meeting in which the progress of the construction of scenarios was monitored. “We continue to warn against the low percentage of progress of some sports venues.” In the same way, he emphasized that “the approval of additional resources for the completion of these projects is still lacking.”

“REQUIRE AN ADDITION OF RESOURCES”

For her part, Lina Aldana, Risaralda Regional Attorney, who after highlighting the effort made by the governors of Quindío, Risaralda and Caldas, also expressed her concern about technical and budgetary problems that they currently have.

“They have expressed that they require an addition of resources and that there must be greater agility in the intervention that has been contracted by the Ministry of Sports ”, the delegate pointed out.

WHAT DO THEY RESPOND AT THE LOCAL AND DEPARTMENTAL LEVEL?

Mónica Ramírez, Departmental Operations Coordinator of the XXII National Sports Games and VI Paranational Games, states: “Today Pereira is a great example of the progress of infrastructure works that are planned for sports venues and National Games. We have a tough challenge with the issue of time, we know it, but we are working so that athletes and for athletes live an unforgettable experience. We are working on the Aquatic Complex where we have made great progress on the rugby fields and at the Minor Coliseum everything is going at full speed”.

“We know that we have challenges in terms of time and the mayor is very committed so that Pereira makes history. Last week, during the visit of the Sports Minister to Pereira, she stated that the city is prepared to host the National and Paranational Games and that this is a sign of the city’s commitment. It is important to highlight that all efforts are being articulated both by the Ministry and territorial entities to move this forward, because Pereira and the Coffee Region want the country to fulfill it”.

“IT IS NORMAL THAT AN ADDITIONAL RESOURCE IS NEEDED”

In the same way, Luis Eduardo Duque, Secretary of Sports of the Department, adds: “I believe that the situation of that report from the Attorney General’s Office points to what Dr. Mónica Saldarriaga, the mayors and the governors themselves, have commented on many times, the budget that the Nation had in the year 2021 is very different from what is proposed today in 2023 with an increase in materials, with an increase in basic inputs and it is very normal that an additional resource is needed so that the works can be carried out. If one is clear that any value that it had in 2021 with the diagnosis of the national game is a scenario, it can easily be costing 1,500 million pesos more, obviously depending on the scenario and that is normal in this type of construction. Dr. Mónica says it constantly and the second thing is waiting for the Ministry to tell us what we are going to do with those resources that we need for the inauguration and all that issue that is also part of the economic need that the departments and municipalities have.

Given:

During her visit last week by the Minister of Sports, Astrid Viviana Rodríguez, she announced that the final committee of the National Games will be on May 26.