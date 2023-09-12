Prosecutor’s Office Raids Headquarters of Supreme Electoral Tribunal Amid Ongoing Tension in Guatemala

Tension continues in Guatemala: the Prosecutor’s Office raided two headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal

Guatemala remains embroiled in tension as the Public Ministry intensifies its efforts to suspend Bernardo Arévalo de León, the elected president of the country from the Semilla Movement, and prevent his inauguration. On Tuesday, police and prosecutors, under orders from Rafael Curruchiche of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI) and Cinthia Monterroso, carried out two raids at the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to gather information for ongoing investigations.

The raids took place at the Citizen Registry and the Industry Park, where the register of political parties and the ballots used in the second electoral round are stored, respectively. At the Parque de la Industria, prosecutors opened the boxes containing the votes cast by citizens in the presidential election, alongside those for vice president, congress deputies, local mayors, and deputies of the Central American Parliament. The contents of around 160 boxes were photographed as part of the investigation.

The actions of the Public Ministry have drawn criticism for violating the Electoral and Political Parties Law, which states that only the Supreme Electoral Court has the authority to open sealed bags containing votes. David de León, communications director of the organization, denounced the manipulation of the sealed bags.

The Public Ministry has not disclosed the specific complaint that prompted the raids, but it was revealed that Judge Fredy Orellana, who has also been sanctioned by the United States for issuing judicial resolutions for political purposes, authorized the seizures and extraction of digital information from computers, memories, tablets, and phones.

These actions, along with previous attempts to suspend the Semilla Movement and the declaration of ‘independent’ by its congressmen, have been characterized by Bernardo Arévalo de León as a coup d’état orchestrated by Attorney General Consuelo Porras and Rafael Curruchiche.

Nonetheless, President Alejandro Giammattei, who met with Arévalo de León and his incoming cabinet on Monday, assured him that his inauguration will proceed as planned on January 14. Giammattei stated, “If my life is necessary, it is there, but you are going to be the next president of Guatemala, whether I like it or not.”

The recent electoral process in Guatemala has been marred by controversies and interference from the judiciary. Concerns have been expressed by national and international organizations regarding the Prosecutor’s Office’s attempts to intimidate the electoral body.

The ongoing power struggle and intervention by the Public Ministry raise questions about the future of democracy in Guatemala and the ability of elected officials to assume office without interference.

(With information from AP)

