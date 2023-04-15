Prosecutor’s Office relocates officials who work in the area of ​​influence of Nevado del Ruiz

The Prosecutor’s Office activated an evacuation plan to guarantee the safety of its officials before the possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano in the departments of Tolima, Caldas and Risaralda in Colombia.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, has given precise instructions to the servers that are in the area of ​​influence of the volcano so that they can be transferred to safe headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office.

In Tolima, officials from the Armero municipality will be located in the Armero Guayabal local unit, while officials from Villahermosa and Ambalema will be transferred to the Ibagué Bunker. The Prosecutor’s Office has 40 portable radios, 7 base radios, communication modems without the need for a network, specialized vehicles and the logistical support of the Huila Section to deal with this type of emergency.

In Caldas, the Sectional Prosecutor’s Office has convened a work table with representatives of the National Institute of Legal Medicine, the National Police and the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) to determine a work route in the event of a possible eruption of the volcano. Investigators from the Sijín and the CTI will have 10 fixed attention points, and the personnel are trained to search for people, identify bodies, care for relatives of victims, and close roads.

In Risaralda, the Section has assigned prosecutors and CTI servers to deliver bodies and care for the disappeared. In addition, brigade members, specialized vehicles and canines have been arranged to search for missing persons. The Emergency Management and Disaster Care Committee continues to be active in the Prosecutor’s Office, monitoring the behavior of the volcano to take the pertinent measures.

SGC

In today’s bulletin, the Colombian Geological Service reported: “Yesterday, the seismic activity associated with rock fracturing inside the volcanic edifice decreased compared to the previous day (April 13). The earthquakes were located in the southwestern and southeastern sectors of the volcano and in the Arenas crater, at depths between 1 and 4 km. The maximum magnitude was 0.4 corresponding to the earthquake at 02:41 pm, located 2.1 km southeast of the crater, at a depth of 3.3 km. “The activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues at the ORANGE LEVEL, which indicates that it is likely that in days or weeks it will erupt more than it has in the last 10 years.”