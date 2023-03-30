Home News Prosecutor’s Office rules out attack against UNP chief
The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, ruled out that the director of the National Protection Unit (UNP), Augusto Rodríguez, was the victim of an attack at the beginning of March. Instead, he explained that it was an attempted robbery due to an opportunity factor, since the assailants met a UNP vehicle when they were returning from committing another robbery. Barbosa rejected the hypothesis that it was an attack.

“There is no hypothesis of an attack, but rather that it was an attempted robbery,” said the prosecutor.

Likewise, the prosecutor ruled on the attempted attack against Vice President Francia Márquez, clarifying that the Prosecutor’s Office will continue to investigate the facts and that charges will be brought against Fabian Idarraga for the crime of threatening a public servant.

Regarding the attempted attack with explosives against Márquez registered on January 8, Barbosa concluded that it was not a device with some kind of trigger, but that “it had elements of explosive origin without being an explosive device.”

The prosecutor added that the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating what has to do with the security scheme of the vice president to establish the version of the attack.

