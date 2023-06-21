Prosecutor’s Office separates ‘Macaco’ from the ‘La Cordillera’ case

In response to a request from the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), the Prosecutor’s Office submitted a report indicating that Carlos Mario Jiménez, alias ‘Macaco’, former paramilitary chief of the AUC’s Central Bolívar Bloc, has not been linked to the case of the criminal group ‘La Cordillera’. The report is based on the review of…

Exclusive content for subscribers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

