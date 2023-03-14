Before the beginning of the dialogues between the national government and the dissidents of the Farc, the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Nation suspended the arrest warrants against 19 leaders of the FARC dissidents that President Gustavo Petro requested.

The suspension came after the president justified in a letter sent to the Prosecutor General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, your request to suspend said arrest warrants.

Prosecutor Barbosa stated that “what we do is suspend the arrest warrants against the 19 requested by the Governmentclarifying that 11 of them had signed the Havana peace agreement and that today they belong to an organization that did not sign an agreement with the National Government at the time, called the Joint Chiefs of Staff”.

The official explained that the suspension is made based on the constitutional powers and laws of the President of the Republic”.

Likewise, he explains that the president gives them a character of political status to negotiate peace agreements with the National Government.

Barbosa clarified that criminal proceedings and forfeiture of domain continue in force and that none have arrest warrants against them for extradition purposes.

Start

On the other hand, through his twitter account, President Gustavo Petro announced the beginning of the peace process with Farc dissidents.

Said decision is given after the Attorney General of the Nation announced that he is suspending the orders of capture against the 19 dissidents of said organization.

The president confirmed that it will establish a table between the government and the central staff.

Comments