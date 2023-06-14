Prosecutor’s Office suspended arrest warrants for 19 dissidents

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in compliance with the principle of harmonious collaboration between public powers and with the aim of contributing to the search for peace, has issued Resolution 00290 on June 13, 2023. This resolution provides for the suspension of all arrest warrants in force against 19 people.

These people have been recognized as representative members of the Central Staff of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People’s Army (FARC-EP) to participate in the Oversight, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism of the Bilateral and Temporary National Ceasefire. Said designation was established by resolution 137 of May 29, 2023, issued by the President of the Republic.

The suspension of arrest warrants has been communicated to both national and international authorities, through INTERPOL, so that this measure is duly complied with. Among the people who have benefited from this decision are some dissidents recently appointed as peace managers by the National Government.

The names of the individuals for whom the arrest warrants have been suspended are the following: Alfer Dolander Felantana Díaz, Jeisson Ferney Lasso Devia, Yimison Bustos Ávila, Rolan Arnulfo Torres Huertas, Fabio Giraldo Giraldo, Yersid Muñoz Ramírez, Jhon Faiber Lugo Ramos , Euser Motta Meneses, Alexis de Jesús Muñoz, Jhonmaro Ortiz Camayo, Elkin Eduardo Ramírez, Faber García Guzmán, Jorge Luis Caicedo, Jhon Janier Trochez, Sergio Andrés Martínez, Jerci Duvián Ruiz, Romario Carrascal Alvernia, Jhon Edison Bayona and Edwar Andrés Campo.

This measure seeks to promote dialogue and reconciliation within the framework of the peace process in Colombia, allowing these people to actively participate in the monitoring and supervision of the ceasefire agreed between the Government and the FARC-EP.

