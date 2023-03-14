Home News Prosecutor’s Office suspended arrest warrants for 19 FARC dissidents
Prosecutor’s Office suspended arrest warrants for 19 FARC dissidents

Prosecutor's Office suspended arrest warrants for 19 FARC dissidents

The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, announced Monday that he had suspended 19 arrest warrants against dissidents of the self-styled Central General Staff FARC-EP, led by alias ‘Iván Mordisco’. A “guerrilla” group that never accepted the peace process signed in 2016 between the Colombian State and the FARC in Havana. The head of the…

