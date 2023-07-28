Prosecutor’s Office suspends arrest warrants for FARC dissident negotiators

After the National Government made official the intentions to work to reach a peace agreement with the Farc dissidentsnames would already be on the table by the illegal armed group that would have a voice in the conversations with the government delegates.

Through a resolution President Gustavo Petro announced to the eight FARC dissidents that would participate in this dialogue table that is beginning, therefore, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation began work to suspend the arrest warrants that were in progress for said negotiators.

Also read: State Council overturned a $715 billion fine for Ruta del Sol II

It should be noted that among the negotiators is Alexander Farfán, alias ‘Gafas’, who was captured since the Jaque operation in 2008, for which reason he is in La Picota prison, however, the Prosecutor’s Office stressed that despite being in the list, does not mean that your participation in the negotiations will set you free.

“Mr. Alexander Farfán Suárez is deprived of his liberty in a detention center. The suspension of arrest warrants does not imply the revocation or substitution of any security measure, the granting of any criminal surrogate or, in general, the decree of liberties under any figure provided for in the law,” the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office stated.

The dissidents who were called to take part in the negotiations:

– Carlos Eduardo Garcia Tellez

– Leidy Tatiana Rojas Olaya

– Jonathan Jair Narvaez Quintero

– Adolfo Ballesteros Fernandez

– Oscar Ojeda

– Alexander Farfan Ojeda

– José Luis Rodríguez Mora

National Government negotiating team:

– Camilo González Posso, president of Indepaz as the chief negotiator

– Fabio Valencia Cossio, former Minister of the Interior and Justice

– Carlos José Murgas, representative of the palm sector

Also: Ecopetrol pronounces on the scandal of theft from the company

– Feliciano Valencia, former counselor of the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca, CRIC

– Yesid Arteta, ex-commander of the FARC, ex-negotiator of the Havana agreement

– Oscar Salazar, representative of the peasant organization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

