The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has issued a resolution suspending all arrest warrants against persons recognized by the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego, as representatives with political status of the armed group calling itself the Central Staff of the FARC -EP.

These people will integrate the Oversight, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (MVMV) and will be able to perform their functions without fear of being captured.

The names of the people are Luis Carlos Pinilla Cortez, Renzo Alirio Martínez, Robinson de Jesús González, Ramiro Pinzón Novoa and Walter Freddy Ruiz Montaño.

The resolution will be in force until June 30, 2023 and has been communicated to INTERPOL and other authorities for compliance.

“The Prosecutor’s Office reiterates its commitment to support, from its powers, the decisions that benefit the obtaining of peace,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.