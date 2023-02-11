The investigation also extends to the legal vice president and vice president of SAE Companies, as well as the superintendent of Residential Public Services.

Given the existence of possible disciplinary offenses derived from the alleged breach of the purchase and sale contract of the share package corresponding to 82.16% of the subscribed shares of Triple A SAESP, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened a disciplinary investigation against José Daniel Rojas Medellín, president of the SAE ; who is suspended for three months, also against Sebastián Caballero Ortega, legal vice president of the SAE; Jairo Alonso Bautista, Vice President of Companies of the SAE, and Dagoberto Quiroga Collazos, Superintendent of Residential Public Services.

For this control entity, apparently, the conducts could generate a patrimonial detriment for allegedly breaching the contractual obligation to transfer the shares object of the sale, whose consequence would derive, in principle, in making effective the penalty clause for 59 billion pesos , by the company K-Yena; At the same time, it warns of irregularities in the call to the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Triple A SAESP that was held on February 7, 2023, in which new members of the Board of Directors of Triple A were elected.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also linked the Superintendent of Residential Public Utilities within the disciplinary investigation, who apparently would have suggested, decided, recommended or stated before the SAE that compliance with the contract be suspended, a functional action with which he could have contributed to the consummation behavior together with SAE officials to suspend compliance with contractual obligations.

Given the seriousness that the facts subject to investigation objectively reveal, in the terms specified by law and in order to prevent possible disciplinary offenses from continuing to be committed and possibly violating the legal system and affecting public property, The provisional suspension of the position of the President of the SAE, José Daniel Rojas Medellín, was ordered for a term of three (3) months.

Regarding the decision of the Attorney General’s Office, President Gustavo Petro expressed his solidarity with Daniel Rojas Medellín: “My solidarity with Daniel. The one who found the corruption in the SAE and in triple A, is now suspended by the control bodies that long ago should have discovered the corruption in the SAE with the assets of drug trafficking and in triple A”.