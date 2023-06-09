Prosecutor’s Office will charge ex-minister María Isabel Urrutia

Prosecutor’s Office will charge former Sports Minister María Isabel Urrutia for contracts without compliance with legal requirements.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has announced that it will present before the Superior Court of Bogotá a request for a hearing to charge charges against the former Minister of Sport, María Isabel Urrutia Ocoró, for her alleged responsibility in the processing and celebration of more than a hundred contracts without compliance with legal requirements.

According to the evidence collected, after the President of the Republic publicly requested her resignation, the former official ordered the selective and subjective early termination of 106 contracts for the provision of professional services and management support, which had a duration of initial four months.

In the early termination documents, each contractor stated that they were terminating their employment commitment for personal reasons. However, on the instruction of the former minister, in just four days the same contractors were hired again, but this time for an extended period until December 31, 2023.

During the investigation it was determined that these contracts were entered into again apparently without complying with public procurement regulations.

Consequently, a prosecutor delegated before the Supreme Court of Justice will charge Mrs. Urrutia Ocoró with the crime of contract without compliance with legal requirements. The imposition of an insurance measure will not be requested in this case.

The Prosecutor’s Office will continue with the corresponding procedures to clarify the facts and determine the criminal responsibilities in this case.