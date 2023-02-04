Faced with the wave of insecurity that Barranquilla is facing, Attorney Margarita Cabello, during her visit, convened a working group with local and departmental authorities, to assess the situation and find solutions to this problem.

On the afternoon of Friday, February 3, at the facilities of the Second Brigade, Cabello reported that the measures that will be adopted to combat insecurity will be focused on inter-institutional efforts and that the results of these will be reviewed weekly to analyze progress. of actions.

“We are going to start working weekly in an articulated way with all the institutions that have to do with the security issue to see where the shortcomings are that prevent the speedy delivery that is needed with the delivery of security to the citizens of our city,” Cabello said at a press conference.

In addition, the Prosecutor mentioned that the Public Ministry has received constant complaints – in recent weeks – about criminal acts presented in different areas of the department and stated that strategies must be duplicated to improve the perception of security.

“More police on the street, more officials on the street, more awareness of what is being done so that the citizen decreases the level of perception of insecurity. If a citizen feels unsafe, word of mouth begins,” Cabello explained.

Similarly, Margarita assured that she will hold a meeting with the director of the National Police, General Henry Sanabria, to work on local conclusions and raise concerns at the national level.

Finally, the Prosecutor analyzed the authorization of the 500 prison spaces in the El Bosque prison, which were delivered in 2022.

“These ready cells can help us reduce overcrowding in the URIs and in the different CAIs. In addition, there is concern in some sectors because the decisions of the judges are not conclusive and that is why the articulation must be deepened to give results,” Cabello concluded.

It is worth mentioning that the last case of insecurity that occurred in Barranquilla was during the night of Friday, February 3, a shooting was reported in a shopping center in the northeast of the city, in which a man was killed who, according to With the preliminary information of the fact, he was part of a group of thieves that robbed Máximo Noriega, a candidate for Governor of Atlántico by the Historical Pact.

However, the politician’s bodyguards reacted to the violent robbery and killed one of the criminals who intimidated Noriega and his daughter, who was also robbed.

Massacre in Barranquilla: a police patrol car among the victims

Ten minutes after the end of the Junior/Medellín match in which Juan Fernando Quintero made his debut with the sharks, Barranquilla registered its first massacre so far in 2023.

Around 9:30 pm on Sunday, January 29, four men traveling on a motorcycle entered a store in the Santuario neighborhood, to the south-west of the city, and, together with another man who was watching the game, began shooting.

For more than a minute, the customers of ‘Abastos de la 8’ heard shots while taking cover under the tables. Of the 50 people who were enjoying the match inside the establishment, 4 lost their lives and another 6 were injured.

Among the fatalities, the patrolman Reinaldo José Orozco Picalúa and the civilians Javier Andrés Guevara Correa, Ever José Lizama Melgarejo and Ronald José Zabala Sarmiento were identified. They were all in the front row, along with two other people who managed to save themselves. with Infobae

Related