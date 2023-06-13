Prosecutor’s Office will file charges against Óscar Iván Zuluaga

The Attorney General’s Office announced that it will also charge his campaign manager David Zuluaga Martínez and former minister Cecilia Álvarez for the ‘Odebrecht case’.

The Attorney General’s Office has announced the indictment of charges against the former presidential candidate Óscar Iván Zuluaga Escobar, his son David Zuluaga Martínez and the former Minister of Transportation, Cecilia Elvira Álvarez Correa-Glen, in relation to the corruption scandal known as the ‘Case Odebrecht’. In addition, it has been decided to archive an investigation against the former Minister of Education, Gina María Parody D’echeona.

The charges against Óscar Iván Zuluaga and his son David Zuluaga Martínez are due to alleged irregularities in the financing of the 2014 presidential campaign. According to the evidence collected, Zuluaga would have received and not reported the sum of $1,610,000 from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, in order to cover the fees of the publicist ‘Duda’ Mendoça. This action would be in violation of article 109 of the Political Constitution of Colombia, which prohibits political parties from receiving foreign financing for electoral campaigns.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that Óscar Iván Zuluaga presented an accounting that omitted said illegal contribution to the National Electoral Council, with the aim of obtaining a replacement of votes for more than 25,000 million pesos. The Prosecutor’s Office has also established that both Zuluaga and his campaign manager concealed information about Odebrecht’s economic collaboration in the statements presented to the National Electoral Council.

For her part, former minister Cecilia Elvira Álvarez Correa-Glen will face charges for allegedly favoring Odebrecht in relation to the addition of additions 3 and 6 to the ‘Ruta del Sol II’ contract. According to the evidence, Álvarez would have endorsed these additions without technical support and without the corresponding authorization, prioritizing personal interests and favoring the contractor consortium, of which Odebrecht was a part. It has been determined that these additions were made without meeting the necessary legal requirements and without direct relation to the main object of the contract.

As for the former Minister of Education, Gina María Parody D’echeona, the investigation against her has been shelved. The Prosecutor’s Office has determined that there is insufficient evidence to charge him with the crimes of undue interest in the execution of contracts and contracts without compliance with legal requirements. Her participation in the processing and execution of the questioned addendum has been ruled out, as well as her involvement in the illegal conduct denounced by a group of citizens.