The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has announced the opening of an investigation against the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, for his statements regarding the events that occurred in San Vicente del Caguan.

Prosecutor Margarita Cabello explained that the investigation focuses on the possible connection of officials to the events surrounding the retention of uniformed men by protesters.

In particular, the investigation focuses on the statements of Minister Prada, who assured that the uniformed men were under a “humanitarian fence” and ruled out the term of kidnapping.

The Attorney General’s Office has decided to take measures to clarify the facts and determine if the officials in question committed any fault in relation to the retention of the uniformed officers.

“We ordered the opening of an investigation against Minister Prada and the connection of other public servants is being studied,” said the head of the public ministry.

“I recognized it when they insisted a lot on me declaring if this was a kidnapping or not. I would like to defend before the country and before public opinion that there was indeed a social mobilization of peasants here, as occurs in many parts of the country, and that this social mobilization created a humanitarian siege that prevented the mobility of some members of the police institution. and the company”, were Prada’s statements.