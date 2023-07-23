Home » Prosecutor’s Office will investigate possible negligence in the hiring of cleaning personnel in Dosquebradas
News

Prosecutor’s Office will investigate possible negligence in the hiring of cleaning personnel in Dosquebradas

by admin
Prosecutor’s Office will investigate possible negligence in the hiring of cleaning personnel in Dosquebradas

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation announced the opening of a preliminary investigation against the Dosquebradas Secretary of Education, for an alleged lack of hiring cleaning personnel in educational institutions, which would have affected more than 26,000 students. Let’s remember that, about two weeks ago, students from 20 institutions…

Exclusive content for subscribers

See also  Seek practical results by learning the upright style and keeping the true character and responsibility

You may also like

Sassuolo loses friendly match with Spezia and Dionisi...

Two groups fought in Khyber – 2 brothers...

Jhonny Rivera talked about his girlfriend who is...

New bear attack near Sauris, donkey and foal...

“Caretaker Prime Minister, you may get a deal”,...

Repatriation and Punishments: The Consequences of Illegal Immigration...

Heat does not leave Calabria, temperatures up to...

Insulting Quran is unbearable for the Muslim Ummah,...

Nariño: they seize 100 kg of ‘coca’ camouflaged...

After protests over kitchen temperatures, McDonald’s closes –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy