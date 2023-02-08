The section of the Cesar Prosecutor’s Office announced that the investigation to clarify the events that led to the death of a three-month-old and 29-day-old baby is in progress and an arrest warrant will be requested in the coming days, since the alleged perpetrator is individualized.

This case happened in the capital of Cesar on January 21 when the infant was taken to the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital for presenting a cardiorespiratory condition. But later, in the analyzes and studies carried out by the Pediatric and Maternal and Child Unit, it was evidenced that the baby had child abuse, blows, severe head trauma and soft tissue injuries.

The Hospital indicated for the date of the events that the child did not present evidence of sexual violence, therefore a rape was ruled out, this was confirmed by Legal Medicine.

The sectional director of the Prosecutor’s Office in Cesar, Ronald Calderón Viecco, pointed out that “the investigation is on the right track and in the next few days we will be giving results.”

He also stressed that in these cases investigations are initiated in the people who were with the victim in the last hours before the events.

Related