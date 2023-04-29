Prosecutors seize and search the residence of former leader Song Young-gil of the Democratic Party’s money envelope

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Nam-hee = The prosecution, which is investigating the ‘suspicion of the money envelope for the Democratic Party of Korea’, has launched a search and seizure of the residence of former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil. From the morning of the 29th, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office’s Anti-Corruption Investigation Division 2 (Chief Prosecutor Kim Young-chul) seized the residences of former CEO Song and primary camp officials in connection with the suspicion of distributing and accepting bribes at the Democratic National Convention, as well as the offices of the ‘Eating and Living Research Institute’, a sponsoring organization. He said a search was underway. The “suspicion of money envelopes at the Democratic Party National Convention” is a suspicion that ahead of the Democratic Party National Convention in 2021, then-party candidate Song Young-gil distributed political funds of 94 million won to dozens of people, including incumbent lawmakers. Prosecutors suspect former CEO Song as a ‘superior man’ who recognized or directed her crime. ◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

